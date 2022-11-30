INDIA

MP: Two Maoists killed in encounter with cops

Two Maoists were shot dead during an encounter with the Madhya Pradesh Police in Balaghat district on Wednesday.

The encounter took place in Kanha region, adjoining neighbouring Chhattisgarh, police said.

The police also claimed that casualties could be more as one or two Maoists have also received bullet injuries during the encounter, and a search operation was underway in the region.

“A joint Hawk Force team of Mandla and Balaghat district launched a search operation against the Maoists in the area on Wednesday morning. The encounter occurred between Garhi area in Balaghat district and Supkhar area of Motinala in Mandla district,” Mandla Additional Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh said.

When the Maoists were asked to surrender, they opened fire, prompting the police team to retaliate in defence, officials said

