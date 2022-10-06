The Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to transfer Ujjain Municipal Commissioner five days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the city to unveil the newly expanded corridor of Mahakaleshwar temple drew criticism on Thursday.

The state government claimed that the Municipal Commissioner was transferred due to lack of preparation for the mega programme on October 11, sources claimed that the sudden decision to transfer came after some stray cattle had entered into Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s convoy when he visted to review the preparation on Wednesday.

The transfer order issued on Thursday mentioned that “Ujjain Municipal Commissioner Ansul Gupta (2016 batch IAS officer) has been transferred to Secretariat office as Deputy Secretary in Madhya Pradesh government till futher decision”.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ujjain Development Authority, Sandeep Soni has been given additional charge to look after the further preparation of the programme.

The decision came hours after Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Bhuppendra Siingh during his visit to Ujjain on Thursday expressed displeasure accusing the lack of preparation for the upcoming mega event on October 11.

“The Minister was unhappy with the preparations of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation and smart city for the inauguration programme of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’,” said a source in the Madhya Pradesh government.

On Wednesday, after some stray cattle entered into the Chief Minister’s convoy, Ujjain Municipal Corporation sprung into action and as many as six cattle enclosures were demolished and action has been taken against those who set their cattle free.

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government is preparing to organise a mega celebration on the auspicious occasion of the unveiling of “Sri Mahakal Lok”, a newly developed corridor at Ujjain’s Mahakaleswar temple.

Souces claimed that Wednesday’s incident made state Urban Development Minister angry, which promoted him to transfer the Municipal Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Ujjain Collector Asheesh Singh has declared a local holiday in the district on October 11 so that maximum number of people can participate in the inauguration programme of Shri Mahakal Lok.

20221006-235202