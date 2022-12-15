BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

MP: Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok gets 5G internet services

NewsWire
0
0

Now, people visiting Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain will have access to 5G internet services.

While high speed 5G network service was launched on the premises of holi shrine of the recently-renovated Mahakal Lok on Wednesday, the same will be introduced in major cities of the state by next four-five months.

Expressing his pleasure on the development, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that it will lead to rapid growth in several sectors of the state.

5G services of JIO was launched in Ujjain in the presence of the chief minister, during which, the service proivder demonstrated its multiple benefits in the filed of education, health and many other sectors. These benefits will bring transformational changes in the lives of people in Madhya Pradesh, JIO said in an official statement.

Chief Minister Chouhan said 5G JIO internet services is the need of the hour and it will bring revolutionary changes in various sectors. “5G internet services will also enable the people to remain connected on real-time basis and improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last mile users,” he added.

20221215-123404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battery swapping to boost EV adoption in last-mile delivery space

    Edtech firm Unacademy raises $440 mn, now valued at $3.44 bn

    Covid resurgence subdues India’s manufacturing sector output: PMI

    Vedanta to invest Rs 6.6K cr on Balco expansion