A woman from Madhya Pradesh who came to Rajasthan’s Nagaur to “marry” a woman she had befriended over social media, has been arrested for allegedly putting pressure on her for a homosexual relationship, and refusal, demanding Rs 10 lakh by threatening to defame her, police said on Monday.

When this woman reached the house of the woman from Rajasthan and tried to forcibly take her to marry her, the matter reached the Ladnu police station and the accused was arrested.

Superintendent of Police, Ramamurthy Joshi said that on Sunday, the victim reached Ladnu police station along with her family members and complained that around 10 pm on Saturday night, a woman forcibly entered their house and tried to take her forcibly along with her. When the victim refused to come along, the accused threatened to beat and defame her.

The report lodged in the police station said that she got acquainted with the woman on social media and both had become good friends. Now the woman from Madhya Pradesh was put pressure on her to marry her and is asking for Rs 10 lakh in lieu of not getting married. After registering a case on the report, an investigation was started, said officials.

A medical examination of the victim was done and the accused was arrested after interrogation, officials said.

