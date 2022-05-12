INDIA

MP Youth Cong to stage protest against BJP govt in Bhopal today

NewsWire
0
0

The youth wing of the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday will stage a protest against rising inflation, fuel prices, and law and order situation in the state. The party will also take on the BJP on OBC reservation issue.

Youth Congress workers from across the state will gather outside Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s official residence in Bhopal for the protest. They will be joined by senior party leaders including the state Congress chief Kamal Nath.

Talking to IANS, state president of Youth Congress, Vikrant Bhuria said, “We have received permission for the protest. It will start at around 9 a.m. and will conclude with a speech of state Congress president Kamal Nath at 2 p.m.”

Bhuria said that it would be a “peaceful protest to awaken the BJP government”.

He alleged that the law and order situation in the state is being handled by some selective BJP people instead of the police personnel.

“People are being targeted and their houses are being demolished selectively in name of illegal encroachment. In the last two months hundreds of people were left on the road as their houses were demolished. The future of little children is destroyed. That is why we have decided to raise the voice of people,” Bhuria added.

“State president will address the gathering of party leaders and youth workers. We will expose the hidden agenda of the BJP government on the OBC reservation issue too,” Bhuria added.

20220512-053603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How celebrities spent Christmas

    Ruling BJP hints at adopting UP, MP model to deal with...

    Brown sugar worth over Rs 2.40 cr seized in Odisha, 3...

    Even in Covid era, the well-offs got wealthier: Yechury