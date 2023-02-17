INDIALIFESTYLE

‘mPassport Police App’ to fast track passport verification process

NewsWire
0
0

The Central government has launched the ‘mPassport Police App’ to fast track the passport verification process.

The move will not only streamline the passport verification process but will also help for timely updation and issuance of the passports as all verifications will take five days now.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday announced that it has introduced an ‘mPassport Police App’ to further streamline and expedite the passport issuance system.

“Police verification is an integral part of the passport issuance system. Various steps have been taken to streamline and expedite the process. To further expedite the process, the Ministry of External Affairs has introduced mPassport Police App,” the Regional Passport Office in Delhi said.

On the occasion of Delhi Police Raising Day on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated 350 mobile tablets to personnel of the Delhi Police Special Branch.

This will result in the entire process of police verification and submission report digital and paperless.

Officials said that verification using tablets will reduce the verification time from 15 days to five days, effectively reducing the passport issuance timeline by 10 days.

The Regional Passport Office has said it was committed to efficient service delivery and ‘Digital India’.

20230217-184603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian startups, big firms aim to make digital economy personal: Adobe

    Two open fire in Gujarat village, injure 3

    Australia says India at the heart of its approach to Indo-Pacific...

    People watching bureaucrats behaving like YSRCP workers: Pawan Kalyan