HEALTHWORLD

Mpox emergency is over: WHO

NewsWire
0
0

The mpox disease no longer represents a global health emergency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said at a virtual press conference from Geneva, based on a statement by the WHO’s emergency committee.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), the emergency committee for mpox met and recommended to me that the multi-country outbreak of mpox no longer represents a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC),” Tedros said on Thursday. He had declared mpox a PHEIC in July 2022.

During the past three months, the number of reported new cases dropped by almost 90 per cent compared to the previous three months, according to data published by the WHO.

“I am pleased to declare that mpox is no longer a global health emergency,” Tedros was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

He cautioned, however, that “as with Covid-19, that does not mean that the work is over”. The virus continues to affect communities in all regions, including in Africa, where transmission is still not well understood, and poses significant public health challenges that need a robust, proactive and sustainable response, he said.

“While the emergencies of mpox and COVID-19 are both over, the threat of resurgent waves remains for both,” Tedros said. “Both viruses continue to circulate, and both continue to kill (people).”

According to the WHO, since the mpox outbreak last year, more than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths have been reported from 111 countries.

20230512-062003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fat visible under skin emerges as protector of females’ brains: Study

    Covid far from over, keep wearing masks: Health experts

    1.1mn Britons reported having long Covid symptoms

    Some reports on vaccination numbers ‘incorrect’, says Health Ministry