Congress MLA Umang Singhar has been booked for allegedly raping and mentally harassing a woman. Singhar, representing Gandhiwani assembly constituency in Dhar district, is considered the main leader of Congress to represent the tribal community.

“An FIR has been registered against Singhar in Naugaon police station in Dhar under sections 376 (rape), 377 (Unnatural offences), and 498 (Enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said a police official.

The victim has alleged that the Congress MLA has been raping and harassing her for the last one year.

Singhar, who was the cabinet minister during the 15-month Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, is also considered close to Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath. The state Congress claimed that Singhar has been targeted by the ruling BJP for the last one-and-half-year as he has denied the latter’s proposal to switch into the saffron party.

“It is totally false and fabricated case against Singhar. He was on BJP’s target ever since he exposed that he was offered money to join the ruling party. This is another attempt of the BJP to target him,” said a Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Singhar had made headlines when an abetment to suicide case was filed against him after a woman allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Bhopal. A case was registered against him under IPC Section 306 for abetment to suicide.

