Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Member of Parliament of Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency, has urged the Sports ministry to conduct selection for the Asian Games 2022 under its watchful eye as at present no esports federation has been recognised by the Government of India.

In a letter to Sports minister Anurag Thakur, Venkat Reddy has demanded that to take necessary action to select the rightful representation for India so that the interest of the country’s esports athletes.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha member, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, too, has raised the matter of developing a prudent ecosystem for the esports in India for greater international representation and economic growth, as a Special Mention in Rajya Sabha, on April 6.

“Looking at the paucity of time for Asian Games, it seems it shall be difficult to recognise any sports federation for esports. Therefore, it is important that the government ensures, the India flag is represented and players are selected for these tournaments in a fair and transparent manner. It would request the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to conduct selection for the Asian Games under its watchful eye through a competent Government of India organisation like Sports Authority of India,” he said.

Following eight days of high-voltage competition and nail-biting action in the National Esports Championship 2022 (NESC ’22), the winners have been selected to represent the country at the Asian Games 2022.

Earlier, the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) announced a strong 18-member Indian contingent for the Asian Games where esports will be making a debut as a medal sport.

“I recall that you had recently mentioned in Parliament that at present no Esports Federation has been recognised by the Government of India. But I am informed by my constituents, that a body called ‘Esports Federation of India’ is claiming to select players for Asian Games 2022 but has been surrounded by controversies from conflict of interest to corruption as has been reported in media,” Venkat Reddy said.

