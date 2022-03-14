INDIA

MPs demand to waive education loans for Ukraine students

By NewsWire
0
0

As the second part of the budget session resumed on Monday, the parliamentarians demanded a policy for students evacuated from Ukraine so that they can continue their studies in India.

Congress Member of Parliament from Kerala, Kodikunnil Suresh demanded to waive education loans taken by students pursuing education in Ukraine by invoking the clause of ‘act of war’ to save them from falling in a debt trap. He said that the evacuated students face an uncertain future due to their inability to complete their education.

Suggesting to set up a student welfare wing in every embassy as a policy intervention to help students, Kodikunnil Suresh demanded government to extend specialised help to students to overcome the mental trauma faced in the war zone. Another Congress member Rajmohan Unnithan claimed that thousands of students from Kerala were still stranded in Sumy in Ukraine and demanded that the government take urgent steps to bring them to safety.

Congress leader and MP from Assam Abdul Khaleque said the government should have taken steps earlier to evacuate students from Ukraine and not have waited till the hostilities broke out. He pointed out that students had to reach neighbouring countries of Ukraine on their own which can’t be termed as evacuation.

However, the the Centre in the Lok Sabha assured that it will look into the issue of Indian students.

20220314-161003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.