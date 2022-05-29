Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding security under the protocol.

Singh in his letter on Sunday mentioned that an armless constable has been deployed in his security.

He claimed that he may be attacked as such incidents have occurred in the past as well.

Referring to his recent political visit in Bhind, Singh accused the District police of negligence in his security.

“It appeared that Bhind police were not serious about my security. I can be attacked at any time. Also, if anything happened to me, then the government will be responsible for it,” the LoP wrote in his letter.

Citing another example of negligence in his security, Singh said that during a visit to Datia district, his driver left him after 10 km and returned from there due to which he was stuck in a traffic jam.

He was appointed the new Leader of Opposition in the state assembly nearly a month ago before which the state Congress President Kamal Nath held the post.

Singh, a senior Congress leader and seven-time MLA belongs to Thakur community, and has a stronghold in Gwalior-Chambal division of Madhya Pradesh.

By appointing him as LoP, the Congress sent out a message to its leaders and the BJP in the region.

Earlier, the Congress had won more than 20 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections, however, since nearly a dozen party MLAs left with Jyotiraditya Scindia in March 2020 to join the BJP, the Congress wanted a strong leader in the region.

Since Govind Singh is considered close to Digvijaya Singh, his appointment as LoP was also made to take on Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also hails from Gwalior-Chambal division.

20220530-004402