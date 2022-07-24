To mark ‘International Tiger Day’ on July 29, the Madhya Pradesh Tiger Foundation (MPTF) has announced to organise a three-day quiz competition.

The quiz, which will start on July 26 and conclude on July 28, will cover subjects related to tigers only. The online quiz without any registration fee will be open for people of all age groups from anywhere in the world. However, only one participant will be allowed through one registration.

Multiple entries revealed at any stage will lead to rejection of registration, Anil Shukla, a senior official in the Madhya Pradesh forest department, told IANS.

“This is an open book quiz with no time limit. So one can take help from online resources while competing. The purpose of this quiz is to spread awareness about wildlife in general. In case the participants don’t know the answer to any question, we suggest that they read from multiple sources and mark their answers only when they are sure about it,” Shukla said.

All the participants will be given a certificate of appreciation.

“The top 20 scorers will be selected as winners and will be given a surprise gift. The winners will be declared on International Tiger Day on July 29 on MPTF’s Facebook page at 7 p.m.,” said Jayesh Patel, an official in the forest department.

The participants can login at http://www.bit.ly/tigerdayquiz22 for registration.

Madhya Pradesh, which is known as the ‘tiger state’ of India, has also earned the dubious distinction of accounting for the highest number of deaths of these wild cats.

As per the data published by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), till July 15 this year, a total of 74 tiger deaths were reported from across the country, of which 27 were reported from Madhya Pradesh, the highest for any state.

