Bollywood star Anil Kapoor remembered his ‘Mr. India’ co-actor Satish Kaushik by sharing a series of pictures with him and Anupam Kher, calling Kaushik his ‘younger brother’.

Actor-Director Kaushik passed away due to a heart attack in Gurugram late on Wednesday. He was 66. Among his many memorable roles, Kaushik is fondly remembered for playing the role of ‘Calendar’ in the 1987 film ‘Mr. India’ directed by Shekhar Kapur, in which Anil Kapoor played the titular character.

Sharing a bunch of pictures with Kaushik, Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption: “The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy… the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother… gone too soon… I love you Satish.”

In the first two pictures, Anil could be seen posing with Kaushik in movie sets, while in the third and fourth pictures, all the three friends — Anil, Anupam, and Kaushik — are seen together.

In the last two pictures, Anil and Kaushik are seen posing together in a cheerful mood.

Soon after Anil shared the post, actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote in the comments section: “My condolences sir.”

Anil’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor also reacted with a broken heart emoji.

One of the social media users commented: “So sad indeed… Mr India is a film that was watched on repeat every day… as well as Ram Lakhan… RIP Calendar.”

Another user wrote: “I think Mr India was extra special to me because of Calendar, and I guess I’ll watch it again because that’s the only way I can pay respect to an actor I loved. Om Shanti.”

Apart from ‘Mr. India’, Anil and Kaushik worked together in films like ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai’, ‘Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain’, and ‘Badhaai Ho Badhaai’.

