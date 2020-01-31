MRAI calls for early implementation of National Recycling Policy

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) has called on the Centre for the early implementation of the National Recycling Policy.

In a statement, the association said that the recycling segment may also play its role in achieving the target of India becoming a $5 trillion economy. It also noted that harnessing the segment would generate around 10 lakh jobs.

MRAI suggested the setting up of a dedicated ministry for recycling at the Centre.

“MRAI strongly recommends an exclusive ministry for the recycling industry which will work in coordination with related ministries,” it said, also suggesting the establishment of recycling zones and shredding centres which will be a part of developing self-sufficient and sustainable smart cities.

It also urged for a level playing field for the domestic industry by removing import duty on scrap.

MRAI President Sanjay Mehta said: “Recycling has the innate capacity to play a wholesome role of a catalyst to nation-building if it is aligned to the announced national priorities of the government such as Swachh Bharat, Make in India, Development of Smart Cities and Sagarmala.

“Incorporating the salient aspects of a National Recycling Policy will lead to a zero-waste policy and regulate illegal dumping of end of life products, which in turn will lead to cleaner surroundings, especially around residential areas.”

Amar Singh, Secretary General of MRAI, said that an effective recycling policy and its active implementation would adequately address the challenges in the recycling value chain like generation, collection, processing, usage and disposal.

MRAI is an association that represents India’s recycling industry with over 1,200 members involved in recycling of metals, plastic, paper, rubber, glass, tyre, e-waste, building, construction waste and so on.

–IANS

rrb/sn/arm