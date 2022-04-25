A delegation of Maharashtra BJP leaders on Monday met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and raised the issue of the attack on former MP Kirit Somaiya who has ‘Z’ category security and other state government issues.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, after meeting Rai, said that the Minister has assured them that he would talk to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in detail and take a report on whatever is going on in Maharashtra.

Somaiya added that Rai has assured them that a special team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or if necessary, an officer from the Home Ministry will be sent to Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leaders including Kirit Somaiya met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and apprised him of the prevailing situation in the state. They also demanded a central probe into the attack on Somaiya.

The delegation also demanded that a central team be sent to the state to review the situation where the BJP leaders are being targeted by the ruling party’s cadre.

Somaiya, after meeting Bhalla, said the Home Secretary has been studying the situation in the state and if needed a special team would be sent to Maharashtra.

Somaiya, while talking to the media after the meeting, said that there was an urgent need to send a central team to Maharashtra. “From a slum dweller to the elected representative, all are being attacked in Maharashtra by the ruling party workers,” Somaiya said.

Referring to the attack on him on Saturday evening in Khar police station in Mumbai, Somaiya said that despite his Z category protection, he was attacked in the police station premises on Sunday. “This was an attempt to kill me,” Somaiya alleged.

