MrBeast dethrones PewDiePie as most subscribed person on YouTube

Popular YouTube content creator Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast has surpassed Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie, to become the most subscribed individual on the the video-streaming platform.

MrBeast, 24, has more than 111 million subscribers. He started his journey by sharing video gameplays, following which he began creating videos of stunts, charitable acts and giveaways.

Donaldson, who also operates the ‘MrBeast Burger’ virtual restaurant, started uploading videos on YouTube at the beginning of 2012, at the age of 13.

‘MrBeast’ is the fourth most subscribed channel on YouTube. He also runs 4 other channels — ‘Beast Philanthropy’, ‘MrBeast Gaming’, ‘Beast Reacts’ and ‘MrBeast 2’.

His subscribers expressed their joy on his milestone achivement.

While one commented, “congrats for surpassing Pewds! You deserve it bro! You and Felix are legends”, another one said: “Congrats on becoming YouTube’s most subscribed creator channel.”

Earlier, when a subscriber asked PewDiePie that “will MrBeast ever pass you?”, he had replied: “He definitely will. I can’t wait for it to be over. His fans are infiltrating my comments. I guess I’m getting a taste of my own medicine. He definitely deserves it. I hope he does it.”

20221116-094803

