Actor Mrinal Dutt, who is currently seen on the web series “His Storyy”, says that he would love to be part of the next season of the show.

“I cannot wait to do another season soon, hopefully, when everything goes well, and the pandemic is finally just a memory,” he says.

“When we act, we give it everything we have, and it is our job. Just like with every other project of mine, I gave my heart and soul into the character of Preet (his role in the show), doing everything to justify this multi-layered character. When I see the kind of response that the show and the character have received and when people love it this much, it brings tears to my eyes,” he says.

The show revolves around Kunal, played by Satyadeep Misra, and Sakshi, essayed by Priyamani Raj. Their marriage is on the rocks when Sakshi discovers that Kunal is cheating on her with another man, Preet.

The series also stars actors Nitin Bhatia, Parinitaa Seth, Rajiv Kumar, Charu Shankar, and Mikhail Gandhi.

“His Storyy” is currently streaming on ALTBalaji.

