Mrinal Garg (17) from Bathinda in Punjab has brought laurels to the state by bagging all-India fifth rank in JEE Mains Session II entrance exam, the results of which were declared on Monday, securing 300/300.

The first six candidates have scored 300/300, but as per the age criteria, Garg was given the fifth rank. Garg has not only topped in Punjab, but has also emerged as regional topper.

Earlier, Mrinal, a student of Saint Kabir Convent Senior Secondary School in Bathinda and Sri Chaitanya in Chandigarh, had secured top rank in the JEE Mains Session 1 competitive exam by scoring a perfect 300/300.

Another three students of Sri Chaitanya have found a place in the top 100 ranks. Naman Goyal has secured AIR 62, Sankalp Mittal has Secured AIR 76, and Yagya Goyal has secured AIR 99.

“Our son has proved that with hard work, anybody can reach the top. We are very happy and proud of his achievement,” said Mrinal’s parents.

Responding to his achievement, Mrinal said he would like to thank his parents and owe his success to his teachers at the coaching institute. “I wasn’t scared while giving the exam because I have been put through those circumstances earlier.”

