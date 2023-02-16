Mrs World 2022-2023 Sargam Koushal called on J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday.

An official statement, “The Lt Governor congratulated Smt Sargam Koushal for her achievement.

“Smt Sargam Koushal, accompanied by her parents, also shared her upcoming initiatives of women empowerment & awareness on substance abuse with the Lt Governor”.

Koushal, who hails from Jammu, won the contest after beating contestants from 63 countries in December 2022. She brought the title back to India after 21 years.

