ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mrunal books ‘Jersey’ tickets for entire staff of Mumbai coffee house

NewsWire
0
3

Actor Mrunal Thakur visited a coffee house based out of Powai in Mumbai and booked tickets of her recent film ‘Jersey’ for the entire staff as a gesture for their generous and friendly hospitality.

Mrunal says: “It’s incidents like these that really touch my heart and make me feel grateful for getting the opportunity of doing work that is credible enough to be recognised and appreciated by so many people around me.

“The staff at this coffee house was so sweet and generous in their hospitality and wished to see ‘Jersey’ whenever they get time from their busy schedule with this thought that I couldn’t help but do something in return for their kind behaviour and love for the film.

“Each and every one of them greeted and congratulated me for Jersey, spoke about how much they loved me in my previous films as well. My heart was full and it truly made my day.”

Mrunal will be next in a family comedy film ‘Aankh Micholi’ with Abhimanyu Dasani followed by war drama biopic ‘Pippa’ with Ishan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli

20220506-112003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manav Kaul: We are living in a bad dream and reminisce...

    Renuka Panwar opens up on her song crossing 1 bn views

    Gracy Singh: I wake up and thank almighty for this beautiful...

    Rajkummar Rao completes 11 years in Bollywood, thanks fans