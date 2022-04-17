ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mrunal on acting journey: Would shamelessly stand, not move till my take wasn’t taken

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who has made a smooth transition from television to the big screen, has recalled her audition days.

Mrunal made her acting debut in 2012, with ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. She gained popularity with the television show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’.

The actress then made Hindi film debut with the drama film ‘Love Sonia’. After which, she was seen in films including ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’ and ‘Dhamaka’.

Talking about her journey, Mrunal, who currently awaits the release of her next ‘Jersey’, in a conversation with IANS said: “Earlier I was surviving, now I am living my life. I want to reach people’s hearts. Somewhere ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ did that. As an entertainer, my only struggle in my life is to keep entertaining people.”

“I am very lucky to be able to make that transition. A lot of TV actors don’t get these chances. I did a lot of hard work. I fought (for myself) a lot. I would shamelessly go and stand for auditions and not go till my take is not taken. I was very rigid and still am.”

The 29-year-old actress shared that she worships Hollywood veteran star Meryl Streep.

“She is somebody who is still working. That’s the kind of goal I want to set.”

Mrunal added: “There was a Shelf life for actresses at one time – from 18 to 28, they would have work but now the ott has come and we are celebrating movies. Be it Shefali Shah or Madhuri Dixit Nene they are blossoming at this age also.”

20220417-155005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jamie Dornan says playing Kenneth Branagh’s dad was ‘easy’

    The more I explore the character, more I learn about the...

    Taapsee Pannu is ‘beginning June with high spirit and higher hope’

    Danish Khan joins team of captains on ‘Superstar Singer 2’