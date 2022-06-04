ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mrunal Thakur dons khaki in upcoming thriller ‘Gumraah’

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, who made a switch from television to cinema, is set to essay the role of a fierce female cop in the upcoming thriller ‘Gumraah’ for which she underwent grilling physical training and even trained with athletes for the part.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said in a statement: “For portraying the role of a committed cop, I had to go through extensive body training, from getting physically trained to maintaining the body structure while running with trained athletes.”

She even spent time with female cops to understand their psychology and the worldview of a female police officer. “I have tried everything to adapt to the essence of a cop. My preparation for the role also involved talking to and spending time with some female cops of our force in order to understand their world through a better lens.”

Mrunal Thakur was last seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in the family cricket drama ‘Jersey’, which is currently available to stream on Netflix.

