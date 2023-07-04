Actress Mrunal Thakur’s first look from her upcoming Telugu film tentatively titled ‘#Nani30’ was unveiled on Monday and it shows the actress adorning a traditional South Indian saree exuding elegance and charm.

The picturesque backdrop of a serene beach adds a touch of magic to the scene, hinting at the enchanting narrative that awaits audiences in #Nani30. The actress has teamed up with Telugu superstar Nani for the highly anticipated project.

The actress, who is currently receiving a lot of positive response to her streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, earlier made her debut in Telugu cinema with the theatrical film ‘Sita Ramam’ opposite Dulquer Salman. She also has one project lined up with Vijay Devarakonda.

Meanwhile, Mrunal’s third Telugu film, which is currently untitled and will begin shooting soon, recently had its mahurat where the actress was clicked with Vijay Devarakonda.

Further details with regard to the title and plot of the film are currently under wraps, and will be unveiled soon. The film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

