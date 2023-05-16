ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mrunal Thakur gears up to make her grand Cannes Film Festival debut

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Mrunal Thakur is all set to attend and make her much awaited debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and will be in the French Rivera from May 17-19.

Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said: “I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform.”

“I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer.”

Mrunal is currently filming for her next major south project, ‘Nani 30’, and will soon be seen in the lead role in films including ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, ‘Pippa’ and ‘Lust Stories 2’.

20230516-105002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Niall Horan reveals ‘disgusting behaviour’ that makes him ‘hate’ actor Jamie...

    Kirti Kulhari: B’wood was no longer pushing itself before OTT happened

    Sardar Ka Grandson: Boredom on the house (IANS Review; Rating: *...

    ‘Kaamnaa’ actor Abhishek Rawat: Father an anchor upon which his children...