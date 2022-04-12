ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mrunal Thakur: I’d love to play a sportswoman on screen

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in an extended cameo appearance in Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dhamaka’, says that she would love to play a sportsperson on the big screen.

She says, “In India, we don’t make as many films on female athletes as much as they deserve to be told and made. It is important because, through our films, aspiring athletes gets encouragement and a whole new world opens up for them.

“I would personally love to essay a sportsperson on screen. To ready for it, to train for it, it’s inspiring and also extremely challenging. Because you’re embodying a person so far off from whom you are. And it will be something for me that would give me a wholesome experience to prepare, play and to hopefully understand getting into the skin of a character that is so different from whom I’m as a person”.

Mrunal will next be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in the family sports drama ‘Jersey’.

20220412-131202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Naveen Polishetty joins hands with director Kalyan Shankar for his next...

    Amala Paul has fond memories of trip to Indonesia’s Pink Island

    Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Goodbye’ goes on floors

    Korean children’s music video first to cross 10bn YouTube views