Actress Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in an extended cameo appearance in Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dhamaka’, says that she would love to play a sportsperson on the big screen.

She says, “In India, we don’t make as many films on female athletes as much as they deserve to be told and made. It is important because, through our films, aspiring athletes gets encouragement and a whole new world opens up for them.

“I would personally love to essay a sportsperson on screen. To ready for it, to train for it, it’s inspiring and also extremely challenging. Because you’re embodying a person so far off from whom you are. And it will be something for me that would give me a wholesome experience to prepare, play and to hopefully understand getting into the skin of a character that is so different from whom I’m as a person”.

Mrunal will next be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in the family sports drama ‘Jersey’.

