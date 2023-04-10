Actress Mrunal Thakur said that she always believed in taking chances and is overjoyed that her choices are being rewarded.

Her latest release is ‘Gumraah’, where she portrays the role of a righteous cop who goes to great lengths to uncover the truth behind a crime.

Speaking about her role in Gumraah, Mrunal said: “Playing a tough cop was a new experience for me. I had to put in a lot of effort to get into the skin of the character, but it was worth it. I am glad that the audience has appreciated my performance.”

“Playing a tough cop in Gumraah was a challenging yet thrilling experience. I have always loved taking chances and doing unconventional roles, and I am glad that my choices have paid off. When I hear compliments about the film’s engaging second half, and how my role contributed to it, it makes me feel great as a performer. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring impactful characters to life on screen.”

She will next be seen in ‘Pippa’ and ‘Ankh Micholi’.

