ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mrunal Thakur posts pic in tears, talks about being ‘vulnerable’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Mrunal Thakur posted a picture and shared that it was taken on the day when she was extremely low.

Mrunal took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself in which she was crying.

She wrote: “Yesterday was tough. But today I’m stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don’t read out loud but I’m choosing to read mine out loud – because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt.”

“Taking one day at a time! It’s ok to be naive and vulnerable,” she added.

The actress then shared a video to explain as to why she shard that photo.

She was heard saying: “And that picture was taken at the time, when I felt extremely low and couldn’t make it, but today I’m happy. And, I made it, woohoo!”

On the work front, Mrunal appeared in a song titled ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe’ from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s film Sefliee.

20230321-154201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Imtiaz Ali excited as ‘She 2’ trends in Netflix’s Global Top...

    Smriti Kalra on playing a free-spirited woman in upcoming web film...

    Want to be like Geeta from my debut film: Kashka Kapoor...

    Sequel is coming, says Dhanush on ‘The Gray Man’