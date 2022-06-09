‘Jersey’ actor Mrunal Thakur made her way into tabloids when news circulated across the Internet that the actress has two college degrees. As per the rumour, Mrunal Thakur apparently has two college degrees after completing school.

This information was apparently written or edited by someone on Wikipedia. Laughing off the rumours the actor said that she would like to thank whoever it was that thought she was so well educated.

She then stated that it was not at all true that she had two degrees, in fact she had no degree. The ‘Super 30’ actor further said that she was in fact kicked out of college because of low attendance.

Explaining further about this, Mrunal said that when she was in the second year of her college she began to focus more on her work. She said that by then she knew that what she wanted to do was to be in front of the camera and act. So, the minute she got an opportunity, she grabbed it and never looked back.

Mrunal Thakur made her Bollywood debut with the movie, ‘Love Sonia’ in the year 2018. Following that, she starred alongside, Hrithik Roshan in ‘Super 30’. Her other acting credits include, ‘Batla House’ with John Abraham, and ‘Toofan’ with Farhan Akhtar.

Mrunal was last seen in the movie ‘Jersey’ in which she played the lead along with Shahid Kapoor. This movie is the official Hindi remake of the blockbuster Telugu movie of the same name. ‘Jersey’ released in theatres on April 22, 2022. Despite being lauded for its performances and getting rave reviews from critics, in terms of box office numbers, the movie failed to bring audiences to the theatres. It has since released on Netflix and is available f