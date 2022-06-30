Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur’s film career is going steady. She was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor starrer sports drama, ‘Jersey’ and now as per latest reports, the actress is all set to shoot for a thriller which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur.

The movie is said to be the official remake of the South Indian movie, ‘Thadam’. The shoot for this thriller reunited Mrunal with her co-star from ‘Gumrah’ in New Delhi, India.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to Mrunal said, “Mrunal Thakur is currently in Delhi shooting for her upcoming crime thriller in which she is playing the role of a cop for the first time ever on screen. Being the perfect supportive co-star that she is, Mrunal had a reunion with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in the capital. Aditya is there to promote his upcoming release and Mrunal wanted to extend her support and cheer on Aditya for his soon-to-release film. Mrunal wished him and the entire team all the luck for the release.”

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently in the capital city to promote his upcoming movie ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’ which also stars Sanjhana Sanghi of ‘Dil Bechara’ fame.

‘Gumrah’ is a movie based on true events and in the movie, Aditya Roy Kapur will be playing a double role, a first for him. He will be playing two polar opposite characters and Mrunal will be playing the role of a police officer, which is also a first for her. In addition, this is also the first time that Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur are collaborating together. This thriller feature will showcase a gripping face off between Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.