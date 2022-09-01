ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mrunal Thakur says she can’t ask for better South Indian debut than ‘Sita Ramam’

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of its Hindi version release, the trailer of the Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandana-starrer South Indian blockbuster ‘Sita Ramam was released on Thursday. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the period romance showcases the fact that humanity matters more than war, boundaries and religion.

Mrunal, who made her Telugu debut with the film, commented saying, “I could not have asked for a better debut in any of the Southern movies. The love that I have been getting is incredible.”

She added, “And above all, it is a beautiful and a sweet story and I am glad that with the movie being dubbed in Hindi it is going to reach more people. As an actor, I am almost getting the best of both worlds.”

The period romantic drama, was released on August 5 in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and has been going strong at the box-office. Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios & Swapna, the movie is set to release in Hindi on September 2 in cinemas.

20220901-160603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Song & Dance: Tanya Hope happy with her latest music video...

    Arjun Mathur hits the gym after ‘unhealthy lockdown’

    Pawan Kalyan to play a lecturer in Harish Shankar’s next film

    Aparshakti finishes shooting for action thriller ‘Berlin’