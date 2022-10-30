Actress Mrunal Thakur, who achieved a lot of positive responses and success for her film ‘Sita Ramam’ is all set for his next project ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ alongside Huma Qureshi. The actress talks about her role in the film and how it is going to be different from the character of a princess in her previous film.

Like ‘Sita Ramam’, Mrunal will be seen playing the titular role in her next film. She explained: “The character I play is completely different from my role in ‘Sita Ramam’. The way Pooja dresses is the way I talk, it’s a whole new person I created.”

Mrunal started her career with TV and during her college days got the lead role in ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. Later, she signed the most popular show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and also appeared as a contestant on ‘Box Cricket League 1’ and ‘Nach Baliye 7’. She was also seen in a titular role in the international film ‘Love Sonia’. In 2022, she became part of ‘Jersey’ opposite Shahid Kapoor and made her Telugu film debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi’s ‘Sita Ramam’.

Mrunal said that she always looks forward to doing different kinds of roles and she is happy to get an opportunity playing distinct characters in her films.

“I have always been hungry for roles that are different from each other and I am grateful that directors chose me to do those parts. In this particular movie, I can promise that people will see a new side of my acting skills, which is also equally exciting for me,” she added.

‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ also stars Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz. Recently, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films announced the shoot wrap for the film.

