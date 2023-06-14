ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda pair up for new film with ‘mahurat pooja’

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, is set to team up with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda in a yet-to-be-titled film. After collaborating with Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Sita Ramam’ and with Nani in ‘Nani 30’, this will mark Mrunal’s third collaboration down south.

The film is currently untitled and will begin shooting soon as the actors having done the mahurat of the film together.

Further details with regard to the title and plot of the film are currently under wraps, and will be unveiled soon. The film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Meanwhile, in ‘Lust Stories 2’, Mrunal will be seen sharing the screen with Angad Bedi and Neena Gupta. The anthology will soon drop on streaming giant Netflix.

