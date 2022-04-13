Actress Mrunal Thakur is slowly making her place in Bollywood as an impactful performer. She has been acting in television and Marathi movies for several years now but she made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 movie, ‘Love Sonia’, for which she received a lot of critical acclaim. She then starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in the 2019 movie, ‘Super 30’.

Her last appearance was an extended cameo in the Karthik Aryan starrer, ‘Dhamaka’. She will soon be seen along with Shahid Kapoor in the soon to be released movie ‘Jersey’.

The actress recently revealed during a chat with a web portal that she would love to play a sportsperson on the big screen.

The 29-year-old actress said, “In India, we don’t make as many films on female athletes as much as they deserve to be told and made. It is important because, through our films, aspiring athletes gets encouragement and a whole new world opens up for them.”

She further said, “I would personally love to essay a sportsperson on screen. To ready for it, to train for it, it’s inspiring and also extremely challenging. Because you’re embodying a person so far off from whom you are. And it will be something for me that would give me a wholesome experience to prepare, play and to hopefully understand getting into the skin of a character that is so different from whom I’m as a person”.

Mrunal has been associated with sports-based movies, even though she hasn’t been the person playing the sport. She starred opposite Farhan Akhtar in ‘Toofan’, in which Farhan essayed the role of a boxer. Now, in ‘Jersey’ she is paired with Shahid Kapoor who will be playing the role of a cricketer.

Perhaps it is her continued association with sports films, which has increased her desire to play the role of her sportsperson.