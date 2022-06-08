Today, June 8, 2022, a new Marvel superhero is joining the lineup of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This time, the superhero is a brown Pakistani American teen girl, who will join the lineup of Marvel heroes through her web series, ‘Ms. Marvel’, which starts streaming today on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan has been played by Pakistani Canadian Iman Vellani and this show is Marvel’s promise of diversity and inclusivity as besides Iman herself, the main cast of the show mostly comprises of South Asian actors like Sagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Rishi Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher. And to increase the excitement and draw in the audiences from the subcontinent, the show also has special appearances from Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Bollywood and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

In a recent round-table chat with ETimes writer-producer of Ms. Marvel series Sana Amanat and the directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah opened up as much as they could about their upcoming show and shared their thoughts on this latest superhero addition to the MCU.

The three of them gushed on Shahrukh Khan and even joked that if he agrees they would be willing to go and reshoot so they could include him as a special appearance on the show. They said that Shahrukh Khan anyway features on the show as the main lead Kamala Khan is said to be an ardent fan of the actor.

When prodded about Farhan Akhtar and his role on the show, which will incidentally mark Farhan’s debut in Hollywood and in the Marvel universe as well, the trio as usual stayed tight lipped.

They were quick to point out that Farhan is not part of the main cast and so he only has a brief cameo but the Sana Amanat unbent enough to say that though she cannot give out any details about Farhan’s role in the movie, she can guarantee that his role is awesome and his appearance is also really exciting.

This is enough for fans of the actors who have been eagerly waiting to know more about his maiden Hollywood project. The actor himself has remained tight lipped and not mentioned anything about this series anywhere in the media or even his social media.