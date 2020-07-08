MSME stand destroyed, large companies under stress: Rahul

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Modi government over economic distress, saying that small and medium enterprises were “destroyed” and even large companies and banks were in “distress”.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, “Small and medium enterprises stand destroyed. Large companies are under severe stress. Banks are in distress.”

He shared his past video about warning the government over the economic problems impending the country.

He said in the tweet, “I stated months ago that an economic tsunami was coming and was ridiculed by BJP and the Media for warning the country about the truth.”

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, while reacting to reports that Indians were the worst hit on the economic front, and eight out of 10 households lost income during the pandemic, had said that the economic mismanagement was a “tragedy” out to destroy millions.

“India’s economic mismanagement is a tragedy that is going to destroy millions of families,” Rahul Gandhi had said.

He said that it will no longer be accepted silently.

Rahul Gandhi was quoting research from the University of Chicago and the Centre For Monitoring Indian Economy, which in the report cited by Rahul Gandhi said that 80 per cent of rural and 75 per cent of urban households have suffered a loss in income.

Rahul Gandhi has been consistently demanding that the government implement the Nyay Scheme in the country, which ensures a transfer of Rs 7,500 in cash to each household.

The Congress in a statement on Tuesday said that the country lost nearly 13 crore domestic jobs with many states reaching an unemployment figures of 40 per cent.

