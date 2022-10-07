BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

MSP worth Rs 2,356 cr disbursed during 2022-23 Kharif season

In the ongoing Kharif marketing season of 2022-23 in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu, a total of 1,16,761 farmers have benefitted with minimum support price (MSP) value of Rs 2,356.30 crore.

In the Kharif marketing season of 2021-22, as many as 130.87 lakh farmers benefitted with MSP value of Rs 1,72,898,89 crore, the Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs said.

A quantity of 11.44 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured till October 5 in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu during Kharif marketing season of 2022-23.

During the Kharif marketing season of 2021-22, 882 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured till October 5, an official statement said.

In addition to this, 43,733 rakes of food grains with an approximate quantity of 1,225 lakh metric tonnes have been loaded between March 24 and October 5, 2022, the ministry said.

