As the upcoming Mumbai Trans Harbour Link hurries towards completion, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started installing vehicle crash barriers on the outer side of the carriageway, officials said here on Monday.

The height of these vehicle crash barriers is 1,550 mm comprising a concrete-metal combination in a hybrid design, in compliance with the International Standard EN1317.

The hybrid carriers have carried out physical crash tests on the crash barrier as stipulated by international safety standards, said MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner S. V.R. Srinivas.

The material for the items of the post-and rail system above and the base plate are also made of galvanised steel sections, complying with world norms and crash testing of the new design was done successfully in the UK and South Korea.

Along with safety, the crash barriers are designed such that the commuters can enjoy the view of the sea, the wetlands with pink flamingos and other natural beauty as the vehicles zoom from one end to the other on the MTHL which will link the Mumbai island with the mainland.

The MTHL will be almost 22 kms long, including 16.5 km over the sea and 5.5 km on land, and around 120 metre wide, to provide links to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, the hinterland, Konkan and other regions.

It will be a six-lane bridge, 3+3, plus two emergency lanes, with several interchanges on both sides, and is coming up with a loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Incidentally, the MMRDA had originally planned to erect a 5-feet wall as a crash barrier on either side for the entire 22-km length.

However, since it would block the sea view of the Mumbai Harbour besides creating a ‘tunnel effect’ while driving, the proposal was dropped for the hybrid crash barriers.

20221226-172402