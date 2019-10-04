MTV India Music Summit off to melodious start in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 4 (IANS) The three-day Raymond MTV India Music Summit commenced with much fanfare at hotel Fairmont Jaipur here on Friday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony, renowned singer Asha Bhosle said, “Training in classical music is essential to become a seasoned singer. The present generation needs to put more emphasis on having a strong base in classical music to produce singers of the same caliber as the legendary Manna Dey, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.”

The mentor of the Summit, Prasoon Joshi, said the India Music Summit began with the motto to find the purest of musical notes. “#EkSachhaSur is not just a tagline it is an endless internal journey. Every musician is searching for ‘Ek Sachha Sur’ (the true tune). Even when someone finds ‘Sachha Sur’, he/she will not be able to put it into words because it is an unexplainable feeling,” he said.

“Earlier we used to respect our musical gurus but now we criticise them for making money. We need to create an atmosphere where the new generation rekindles its love and respect for the music teachers,” Joshi added.

The inauguration ceremony began with a flash performance by Moti Khan Manganiar. It was followed by an energetic and enthralling piano performance by 13-year-old Lydian Nadhaswaram, known as the world’s fastest piano player.

Other programmes organised throughout the day included a classical rendition by Jaipur’s Mohammad Aman and an ode to Lata Mangeshkar by Sunanda Sharma, Kaushiki Chakrabarty and Radhika Chopra, among others.

The evening saw a scintillating performance — ‘Salute India’ — by the Shillong Chamber Choir, string fusion by the Rahul Sharma Collective, ‘The 90s Revisted’ by Shweta Shetty, Hip-Hop Warrior by Raja Kumari, ‘Ghazal Usne Chheria’ by Radhika Chopra and Confluence, a concert by Kaushiki Chakrabarty. The jam-packed first day of the event concluded with a singalong performance by Sid K, ‘Nostalgiaa Yaari Jam’.According to the co-founders of Musiconcepts, Ambika Srivastava, Mala Sekhri and Aparna Joshi, the India Music Summit aims to bring together the diverse musical heritage of India.

Presented in a unique and inimitable style, it dissolves the distance between the stage and the audience, allowing the energy of the music, musicians and music lovers to become one.

Musiconcepts has curated and created a magnificent setting for the artistes to explore new sounds and content by getting out of their comfort zones.

This is the third edition of the event in Jaipur where repeated guests speak of its success, said Joshi.

The event shall have a diverse repertoire of over 100 artistes over three enriching days, including morning baithaks, master classes, evening concerts, late night sessions and conversations.

