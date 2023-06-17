ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘MTV Roadies’: Gang leaders Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula have a heated argument

NewsWire
0
0

Gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula will be seen getting into a heated spat in the upcoming episode of youth-based reality show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand’.

The unparalleled bidding war for contestant Vashu Jain, who impressed the judges with his calisthenics and physical strength will lead to a fiery debate amongst the Kaand-makers. The quarrel will call for an unexpected intervention by Sonu Sood to clear the air.

The gang leaders will be seen getting into a heated argument where agitated Gautam will openly announce that he has the guts to leave the show to which Prince responds: “I will not leave since I love the show.”

In response, Gautam then removes his jacket and throws it on the floor labelling Prince “Bekaar Banda”!

Host Sonu Sood will be seen intervening and emphasising on the importance of responsibility and effort from the gang leaders, particularly Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati.

Gautam firmly responds: “See, if anyone gets personal with me then I will leave the show today. I am that gutsy!”

‘MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on Jio Cinema.

20230617-114403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anu Malik, Sadhana Sargam, Amit Kumar to be special guests on...

    Big B celebrates Friendship Day by sharing first look of ‘Uunchai’

    Hindi trailer of Nayanthara’s ‘Connect’ blends horror with pandemic

    Amit Mishra: Bollywood success opens doors for indie collaborations