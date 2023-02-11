ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

With the finale set to take place on Saturday, the Top 3 couples of ‘MTV Splitsvilla X4’ will go on their final dates to celebrate victory.

While Sakshi Shrivas and Justin D’Cruz will be seen sharing some romantic moments and realising how much they mean to each other, Sakshi will be seen going on her knees and proposing to Justin.

She will be seen confessing: “You have always made me feel so special, you are an amazing man. You are extremely honest, and I feel every girl should get a guy like you! Will you be my boyfriend?”

Elated Justin will be seen accepting her proposal in a blink of an eye.

On the other hand, Soundous Moufakir teaching Hamid Barkzi some French one-liners. They will be seen sharing some cosy moments on the beach and discussing their journey with each other.

Last but not least, the funniest date that viewers will witness is that of Kashish Thakur and Akashlina Chandra.

This connection has had a rocky road to reach the finale. While Kashish was mindfully playing his game, Akashlina always had a soft corner for Kashish.

While teasing Akashlina, Kashish said: “The power of one-sided love is exceptional. No matter how many connections I have tried to build on the show, the only permanent woman in my life, I feel, will be my mother.”

He laughs and adds: “Did you in your wildest dreams ever think you would go on a date with me?”

‘MTV Splitsvilla X4’ grand finale on February 11.

20230211-152804

