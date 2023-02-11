Delhi-based Hamid Barkzi and his Moroccan-French lady love Soundous Moufakir, who are also former ‘Roadies’, have taken home the winner’s trophy of youth-based reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X4’.

Cupid struck when the girls and boys separated by the Isles of Venus and Mars respectively met, and the couple strengthened their connection over the season. Declared an ideal match by the Oracle and loved by the audience for their sizzling chemistry, the two brought their A-game on when it came to all tasks.

Hamid said, “Winning MTV Splitsvilla X4 after Roadies Revolution is a moment of pride for me. It’s been a rollercoaster ride and I’m glad Soundous and I could sustain the bond we established. In spite of the obstacles and the criticism that we faced from others, we made it through.”

“Arjun sir made us feel comfortable on the show and Sunny Ma’am was a great guide. The experience has been superb, and we’ve made some amazing friends here.”

The Grand Finale task saw the winning couple Hamid-Soundous, and the first runner-up couple Justin-Sakshi followed by Kashish-Akashlina get ready for a journey of love and thunder to perform a multi-phase task.

The task tested their physical strength, gameplay tactics and teamwork as couples, where Soundous and Hamid were to collect sparkling diamonds – a fitting representation of a true match! After Prince Narula, it is for the first time, that a Roadies winner is winning Splitsvilla as well.

Soundous said: “Given how challenging the season was, I am super proud of us for sticking together and proving the worth of our connection. Also, since there were two different villas, putting up our A-game individually was also essential this season. It’s been such a spectacular season and I’m definitely going to cherish this win.”

Host Sunny Leone is more than happy to see Hamid and Soundous become the winners of this season.

“They proved their connection to be strong through this journey, which was fought with uncertainties and challenges. They truly deserve this victory and I hope to see both of them achieve things with the same zeal they showed during MTV Splitsvilla X4.”

Co-host Arjun Bijlani added: “The contestants are all driven and focused, whether it is to find their ideal match or to win the game. I want to congratulate Soundous and Hamid; they’ve truly shown what it takes to win while keeping their connection strong and alive.”

