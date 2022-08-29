ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

MTV VMAs 2022: Big wins for Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish

NewsWire
0
0

The 2022 MTV VMA concluded at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey. In addition to the awards, host Nicki Minaj was honoured during the show with the Video Vanguard Award, while the Global Icon Award was given to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, reports Variety.

Nominees throughout the categories include Madonna, who is the most-awarded artiste in VMAs history with 20 wins, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Adele and more. According to Variety, performers for the show included Rap icons Eminem, Snoop Dogg, K-pop sensation Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Anitta, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown and others.

Taylor Swift’s ’10 Minute Version’ of ‘All Too Well’ bagged the video of the year award and also named the best long-form video.

Billie Eilish was feted with Song of the Year for ‘Happier Than Ever’. Iconic American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers were awarded in the Best Rock category for ‘Black Summer’ with Artist of the year being conferred upon Bad Bunny.

Jack Harlow won the Song of the Summer for his ‘First Class’ as Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby bagged the Best Hip-Hop award for ‘Do We Have A Problem?’. Korean girl band Blackpink created history as Lisa won Best K-Pop at the 2022 VMA’s for her song ‘Lalisa’.

Harry Styles walked away with the trophy for Best Album for ‘Harry’s House’.

The roster of winners also included: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow for ‘Industry Baby’ in the Best Collaboration category; Seventeen’s December 2021 performance of ‘Rock With You’ for Push Performance of the Year; Blackpink The Virtual and PUBG for Best Metaverse performance; Best Pop for Harry Styles’ viral track ‘As It Was’; Best R&B for The Weeknd’s ‘Out Of Time’; and Best New Artist award for Dove Cameron.

20220829-113002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brad Pitt accuses ex-wife Angelina Jolie of attempt to “inflict harm”

    Ken Jeong on working in ‘Tom & Jerry’

    Florida legislature votes to take control of Disney-governed Orlando district

    Jason Sudeikis ‘had no prior knowledge’ about Olivia Wilde being served...