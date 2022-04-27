Popular comedian Mubeen Saudagar and ‘Naagin 6’ actor Abhishek Verma joined the ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ madness alongside other popular celebrities. The two were seen taking hilarious takes on each other amid the show.

The show features Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Farah Khan as the hosts and judge.

In a side-splitting instance, when Bharti Singh caught Abhishek laughing his heart out to Mubeen’s jokes, she pulled his leg by saying, “Aye tu kya hass raha hai? Naagin mei tera kya role hai, Nevle! (What are you laughing at? What’s your role in ‘Naagin’, Nevle?”

In addition to that, Mubeen roasted the actor over his popularity by joking: “Tere se famous toh Naaginon ka blouse hai!(The blouses of the characters are more famous than you in the show.”

Furthermore, Abhishek hopped on the bandwagon and joked about applying “Dukh Dabav Lep” to participate in the action-packed games on the show.

‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ is streaming on Voot.

