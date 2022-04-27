ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mubeen Saudagar takes a jibe at Abhishek Verma’s popularity on ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’

NewsWire
0
0

Popular comedian Mubeen Saudagar and ‘Naagin 6’ actor Abhishek Verma joined the ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ madness alongside other popular celebrities. The two were seen taking hilarious takes on each other amid the show.

The show features Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Farah Khan as the hosts and judge.

In a side-splitting instance, when Bharti Singh caught Abhishek laughing his heart out to Mubeen’s jokes, she pulled his leg by saying, “Aye tu kya hass raha hai? Naagin mei tera kya role hai, Nevle! (What are you laughing at? What’s your role in ‘Naagin’, Nevle?”

In addition to that, Mubeen roasted the actor over his popularity by joking: “Tere se famous toh Naaginon ka blouse hai!(The blouses of the characters are more famous than you in the show.”

Furthermore, Abhishek hopped on the bandwagon and joked about applying “Dukh Dabav Lep” to participate in the action-packed games on the show.

‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ is streaming on Voot.

20220427-162404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pop band Rawmats release latest single ‘Safar aur Baarish’

    Arko decodes idea behind Kapil Sharma’s ‘I am not done yet’...

    Priya Bapat says women get meatier roles on OTT

    How Nimrat Kaur turned from fit to fat to play Bimmo...