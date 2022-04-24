ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Director Vignesh Shivan has every reason to sport a smile as the Chennai Super Kings chose to dance to the popular number ‘Two Two Two’ from his upcoming film, ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, a light-hearted rom-com starring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead.

On Saturday night, the social media unit of the CSK team chose to release a video clip of the entire team having fun, dancing to the popular number, “Two two-two Too two-two tutu tutu I love you too, Nijama I love you too.”

Along with the video clip, the social media unit of the team, choosing to play with words, wrote: “Saturday Night Party Mood: Kaathuvaakula Konjam (yellow heart shaped icon) to the Superfans! We Yellove you two!”

The tweet thrilled Vignesh Shivan, who promptly responded to the tweet, saying: “Wowwww! That’s sooo cool! ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ We Yellove you TwooooMillionn!”

Director Vignesh Shivan’s production house, Rowdy Pictures, too was quick to seize the opportunity.

It tweeted: “Super Kings vibing for our king Anirudh’s ‘Two Two Two’. All we need is Yellove.”

Just a couple of days ago, Rowdy Pictures had cleverly used the score that Rajasthan Royals had scored against Delhi Capitals in their match to promote the number ‘Two Two Two’.

Rajasthan had scored 222 for the loss of 2 wickets in their 20 overs and Rowdy Pictures tweeted: “Congrats Rajasthan Royals on the nail-biting victory! By the way, awesome total to put on the board!”

