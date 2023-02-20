Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Centre’s Mudra Yojana is playing a crucial role in boosting employment and self-employment opportunities in the tourism sector.

Giving examples of shops, dhabas, guest houses, and homestays, the Prime Minister highlighted the loans up to Rs 10 lakh being provided to such businesses without any guarantee.

“38 crore Mudra loans have been given across the country so far. About 8 crore youths have become entrepreneurs for the first time,” Modi said while addressing the Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela via video-conferencing.

Several youths of the state were handed over their appointment letters on the occasion.

The Prime Minister also informed that the share of women and youth belonging to the SC, ST and OBC category is maximum under Mudra loans.

Highlighting the new experiments taking place in the country in the educational sector, the Prime Minister noted that most appointees would be serving in the field of education.

“The new National Education Policy prepares the youth of India for the new century,” he said.

Modi also highlighted the constant endeavour of the central and Uttarakhand government that every youth gets new opportunities based on their interest while getting access to the right medium to move forward.

He said that the recruitment campaign in government services is also a step taken in this direction.

The Prime Minister stressed on breaking free from the old adage that the water and youth of the mountains are of no use to the mountains themselves.

“It is the focus of central government that the youth of Uttarakhand return to their villages,” the Prime Minister added.

He also highlighted the new employment and self-employment opportunities being created in the mountainous regions.

