Mugdha Chaphekar shares plans for Gudi Padwa

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Mugdha Chaphekar shared her plans for celebrating Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo which is observed on the first day of Chaitra month.

The actress also talked about special delicacies she would love to enjoy on this festival.

For Maharashtrians and Konkanis, it is a new year, where people celebrate the beginning of the harvest season with traditional delicacies.

The actress is excited about celebrating Gudi Padwa, especially this year because she wasn’t able to celebrate it in the last two years.

She shared: “I am a Maharashtrian and a true blue Mumbaikar. So Gudhi Padwa is one of the most important festivals for me. Since childhood, I have had these beautiful memories. We wake up at sunrise and raise the Gudhi(flag).”

Revealing how she is going to make the festival special with Maharastrian delicacies, she shared: “The first day of the year is Gudhi Padwa which marks the beginning of spring, we eat a small piece of neem leaf. it is said to remove all the impurities from the body, so we welcome the new year with good health. Every year, Shrikhand Puri and Varan Bhaat( prepared with toor dal and rice) is on the menu this day. Also, I love celebrating festivals because every Hindu festival has deep meaning and significance.”

