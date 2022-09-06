Like a number of other celebs, Mugdha Godse and Rahul Dev opted for an eco-friendly celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi and they kept it a private affair with flower decorations, instead of the synthetic ‘toran’, and homemade prasad.

Mugdha, who is well-known for her roles in ‘Fashion’, ‘Jail’ and ‘Heroine’, said: “We had a beautiful private puja with simple decorations and homemade prasad.”

Talking about the decoration she put up at home, she added: “Keeping in mind the need for an eco-friendly puja, we used flowers instead of traditional toran decorations and it was a really private affair.”

The 10-day festival, which took off on August 31, has seen Bollywood celebrities posting pictures of bringing Ganpati home and wishing their fans. They included Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and many more.

Raqesh Bapat of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame posted several pictures of making his own Ganpati idol and motivated his fans to opt for eco-friendly Ganeshas.

Likewise, actress Juhi Parmar showed her creativity by making a Ganesha using vegetables available at home.

