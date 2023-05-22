Around 400 coins dating back to the Mughal era have been found during the construction work at a temple in the Nanauta area of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Sagar Jain, said a few labourers stumbled upon the coins on Sunday night while digging soil for erecting a boundary wall at the Sati Dham temple in Hussainpur village here.

After being informed about the discovery, the police reached the spot and took the coins in their custody, he added.

Jain said the coins having inscriptions in Arabic language were used during the Mughal period.

