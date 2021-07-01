Keeping in mind the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday took the significant decision to open the Mughal Road and Sinthan Road for the general public from July 5.

Sinha said that the decision has been taken for the convenience of the common people of the Union Territory.

He said the reopening of these two roads for the general public will facilitate the smooth movement of people, reduce the distance and travel time besides boosting the overall economy of the region.

“In the past few days, several delegations from Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar had met me and today, we have decided that from the coming Monday, i.e., July 5, Mughal Road and Sinthan Road will be opened for the common public. The opening of these two roads will not only increase the convenience of the people, but will also provide a thrust to the overall economy of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.

“We have issued necessary instructions to provide succor to the people facing difficulties in this regard. The people of Rajouri and Poonch will now be able to travel to Srinagar conveniently. Similarly, the people of Doda and Kishtwar will be able to come to the Kashmir Division through the Sinthan top route,” he added.

“We had decided this long ago, but in view of the Corona pandemic, the decision had to be postponed for a few days. Necessary instructions have been issued to the administration. Requisite arrangements will be made for checking the vehicles at various places. I hope the common citizens will take advantage of this new development and I also appeal to them to cooperate in ensuring the safety, besides moving conveniently,” Sinha said.

Mughal Road is the road between Bufliaz, a town in Poonch district, and the Shopian district. The 84 km road traces a historic route used in the Mughal period over the Pir Panjal Pass. It connects Poonch and Rajouri to Srinagar in the Valley, reducing the distance between Shopian and Poonch from 588 km to 126 km.

The Sinthan Road connecting Kishtwar in Jammu region with Anantnag in Kashmir Division goes through the Sinthan pass located at 3,800m above sea-level. It reduces the distance for the people who otherwise need to go via Jammu to reach Kashmir.

–IANS

zi/arm