ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mughal saga ‘Taj: Divided by Blood’ renewed for second season

NewsWire
0
0

The streaming series ‘Taj: Divided by Blood’, which stars an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, and Aashim Gulati, has been renewed for second season.

The makers of the show recently hosted the success party of the first season in the Juhu area of Mumbai where they announced the second season. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who essays the role of Anarkali in the series, was snapped along with the cast and team of the series at the success party. She wore a cobalt blue bodycon dress with marble finish and had her hair neatly tied in a bun.

Set in the 16th century, ‘Taj: Divided by Blood’ is a historical fiction about Mughal emperor Akbar and the war of transfer of power among his three sons – Salim, Murad, and Daniyal.

Produced by Contiloe Digital along with William Borthwick as the showrunner, Simon Fantauzzo as the writer and Ronald Scalpello as the director, the series also stars Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad and Zachary Coffin in supporting roles. The second season of the show will premiere on ZEE5.

20230420-115403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Kantara’ beats ‘KGF’ to become second biggest Kannada film

    NCW seeks prompt action against actor Siddharth for lewd tweet against...

    Shaan’s ‘Bom Billi’ is an earworm with dancehall vibe

    Akasa: I am feeling vulnerable but not losing hope